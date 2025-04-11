Where you can watch ‘Twilight’ in concert in New Jersey

If you weren’t in middle school or high school during the Twilight craze, you cannot fully understand the chokehold it had on the teenage fandom.

It was next level and nearly ended friendships if you didn’t agree on which guy Bella should end up with.

Anyone who is still identifying as “Team Edward” or “Team Jacob” will want to sink their teeth into this event.

There’s an all new way that you can experience Twilight, and it’s coming to Newark, NJ, so you better hold on tight, spider monkey.

(Yes, I *am* still cringing at that line. Time has not made it better. But I digress)

Twilight in concert

Experience the world of Twilight like never before with this cinematic live-to-film event that brings the beloved saga of the 2000s to life through live music.

As the movie plays on a full-size cinema screen, the score will be played live to transport you straight to Forks. You’re encouraged to dress in your best ‘Twilight’ cosplay.

Featuring a stunning performance by a 12-piece ensemble of both rock and orchestral musicians, this extraordinary experience allows fans to relive Bella and Edward’s epic love story in an intimate and captivating way.

Over a thousand twinkling candles will illuminate NJPAC’s stage, creating a romantic and magical atmosphere that will enhance the beauty of the film.

Don't miss this opportunity to see Twilight in Concert Tour, reserve tickets now by visiting NJPAC.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Center St. in Newark, NJ.

