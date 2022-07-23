Where to visit in Wildwood and Cape May, according to NJ 101.5 listeners

Looking to have a fun getaway at the Jersey Shore? The good listeners of New Jersey 101.5 have got your back.

It was recently asked on the Deminski & Doyle show what are the best places to visit when visiting the Wildwood/Cape May area and suggestions poured in over the next hour.

Here are some of the recommendations made by the people who know the Garden State the best: true New Jerseyans!

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way: Of course you should enjoy the rides, water parks, and games at the boardwalk!

Morey’s Piers are located at 3501 Boardwalk in Wildwood. You can enjoy the amusement rides on the Surfside Amusement Pier, Mariner's Amusement Pier, or Adventure Amusement Pier.

Then be sure to check out the water rides at Ocean Oasis Water Park and Raging Waters Water Park!

Nothing says “summer in New Jersey” like a day/ night enjoying the sights and sounds of a boardwalk.

Just be sure to “watch the tram car, please.”

Cool off after a hot day at the beach with some homemade ice cream at Duffer’s at 5210 Pacific Ave., Wildwood.

An intimate pub with an attached liquor store, you can find it at 9600 Pacific Ave. in Diamond Beach, NJ.

Want a unique drink? Get one with a glow stick to brighten up your night!

If you’re anything like me, you don’t want to get up too early on vacation. That means a nice place to get brunch is a must! Look no further than the Mad Batter.

Located at 19 Jackson St. in Cape May, it had great food, drinks, and it’s super close to the Washington Street Mall. After your meal you can take a walk around Cape May’s boutiques, eateries, and gorgeous houses.

2507 Delaware Ave. in North Wildwood is home to the Salty Mermaid Bar and Grille, a great place to stop for dinner.

Vacation isn’t just about fun drinks for adults, the kids can enjoy a beach themed frozen lemonade.

Cue the theme from Jaws:

Speaking of drinks for adults, here are some suggestions from New Jersey 101.5 listeners on where to sample locally made beverages:

Enjoy a glass of wine or some food off the tapas menu at Cape May Winery at 711 Town Bank Road Sit outside or inside, either way be sure to check out the rows and rows of grapes.

Between the tasting room and the “brewtanical” garden, this is a great place to relax and sample Cape May’s local brews.

Just because it’s a brewery doesn’t mean beer is all they have to offer. Check out their hard seltzers and iced tea as well!

Huge thanks to the New Jersey 101.5 listeners who made these suggestions!

