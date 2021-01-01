Where NJ’s biggest winning lottery tickets were sold in 2020

For some, 2020 was a very good year. Especially if they were among the lucky few who joined New Jersey's wealthy ranks.

At the start of 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law allowing lottery winners to remain anonymous, which previously they were not allowed to do.

But the locations of the winning tickets are still public information and the New Jersey Lottery this week released a list of their largest prize winners.

Here are some of the luckiest bodegas and convenience stores in the Garden State.

