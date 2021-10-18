When did Halloween lights become a thing in New Jersey?

We're all used to holiday lights at Christmas time. People look forward to the red, green, multi-colored and clear lights on houses and businesses from late November through December every year.

An unusual phenomenon has popped up in the last few years during the month of October in New Jersey. Orange lights!

It's not enough to put up fake tombstones with the names of family members on the front lawn. I'm sorry, I find this sick and twisted, but you do you!

There are blow up pumpkins and witches and life size mannequins of the Grim Reaper. But now a lot of houses are stringing up orange lights for Halloween. Orange being the unofficial official color of Halloween. Perhaps it's because pumpkins are orange.

Anyone who wants to celebrate any holiday with any lights or cornstalks, hay bales, gourds, scary signs, I say go for it. Americans always look to celebrate their holidays with symbols and decorations to brighten up their season. It's a good thing.

When I tried to find out if it's a nationwide trend to put up orange lights or only a 'Jersey thing,' there wasn't much out there to explain it.

The custom of celebrating Halloween came to the U.S. in the 1800's with the Scottish and Irish immigrants.

It was a holiday for adults well into the 20th Century and then things changed as it became more of a traditional kids holiday. Trick or treating really picked up steam well after World War II and really gained popularity in the 1950's.

Decorating for Halloween has been around awhile, but like most other trends in American, now it seems it's taking on a life and light of its own.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.