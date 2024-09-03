What would you do with $681M? NJ lottery players test luck tonight

💰 Drawing is tonight (September 3)

💰 Prize makes lottery game history

💰 Cheap to play

You can’t win unless you take a chance!

An estimated $681 million ($336.1 million cash) is up for grabs in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing — coined as the seventh largest prize by the lottery game.

US Lottery Jackpot Mega Millions AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File loading...

Another reason to test your luck: they say it’s the biggest Mega Millions September offer ever!

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was in June, but various nationwide second-tier winnings have happened since, including in New Jersey.

Lottery Jackpot AP Photo/Darron Cummings loading...

But that’s not all! Someone in New Jersey bought a jackpot-winning ticket worth $1.128 billion this year but hasn’t claimed the March prize; the person has until March 2025 to claim the money.

Facts about the Mega Millions

sold in 45 states

$2 to play

likelihood of winning the major prize is 1 in 302,575,350

drawings happen Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. EST

Lottery Jackpot AP Photo/Charles Krupa loading...

More information on the Mega Millions can be found here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom