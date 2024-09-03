What would you do with $681M? NJ lottery players test luck tonight

What would you do with $681M? NJ lottery players test luck tonight

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration

💰 Drawing is tonight (September 3)

💰 Prize makes lottery game history

💰 Cheap to play

You can’t win unless you take a chance!

An estimated $681 million ($336.1 million cash) is up for grabs in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing — coined as the seventh largest prize by the lottery game.

AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File
loading...

Another reason to test your luck: they say it’s the biggest Mega Millions September offer ever!

SEE ALSO: 10 of New Jersey’s best hidden gems

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was in June, but various nationwide second-tier winnings have happened since, including in New Jersey.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
loading...

But that’s not all! Someone in New Jersey bought a jackpot-winning ticket worth $1.128 billion this year but hasn’t claimed the March prize; the person has until March 2025 to claim the money.

Facts about the Mega Millions

  • sold in 45 states
  • $2 to play
  • likelihood of winning the major prize is 1 in 302,575,350
  • drawings happen Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. EST
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
loading...

More information on the Mega Millions can be found here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county

Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by.

Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM