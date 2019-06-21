What will close if the NJ government shuts down on July 1?

What happens if New Jersey state government shuts down on July 1?

If there is no budget in place by June 30, government services would no longer be funded and would shut down except for agencies deemed "essential" by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The Legislature adopted a budget on Thursday but Murphy has been at odds with leaders of his own party over taxes and spending.

Last year, Murphy and lawmakers averted a shutdown at the last minute. In 2017, during Christie's last year in office, the government shut down for three days and resulted in the infamous photo of Christie lounging on Island Beach State Park with his family even though the beach was closed to the public.

With the Independence Day holiday looming, the governor could choose — if there were to be a shutdown — to keep state parks and beaches open through the long holiday weekend as happened during the 2006 shutdown.

The Motor Vehicle Commission, state courts and the lottery would likely close but State Police and the National Guard would operate as usual.

Casinos in Atlantic City would stay open for the first seven days of a shutdown.

LIKELY CLOSED DURING SHUTDOWN

State parks, historic sites and beaches:

Abram S. Hewitt State Forest

Allaire State Park

Allamuchy Mountain State Park

Atsion Recreation Area

Barnegat Lighthouse State Park

Bass River State Forest

Belleplain State Forest

Brendan T. Byrne State Forest

Bull's Island Recreation Area

Cape May Point State Park

Cheesequake State Park

Corson's Inlet State Park

Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park

Double Trouble State Park

Senator Frank S. Farley State Marina

Farny State Park

Forked River State Marina

Fortescue State Marina

Fort Mott State Park

Hacklebarney State Park

High Point State Park

Hopatcong State Park

Island Beach State Marina

Island Beach State Park

Jenny Jump State Forest

Kittatinny Valley State Park

Leonardo State Marina

Liberty Landing Marina

Liberty State Park

Long Pond Ironworks State Park

Monmouth Battlefield State Park

Norvin Green State Forest

Parvin State Park

Penn State Forest

Princeton Battlefield State Park

Ramapo Mountain State Forest

Rancocas State Park

Ringwood State Park

Round Valley Recreation Area

Spruce Run Recreation Area

Stephens State Park

Stokes State Forest

Swartswood State Park

Voorhees State Park

Warren Grove Recreation Area

Washington Crossing State Park

Washington Rock State Park

Wawayanda State Park

Wharton State Forest

Worthington State Forest

Motor Vehicle Commission offices (online services would likely be available).

Department of Transportation would likely suspend road projects.

Department of Community Affairs: Inspections related to construction codes, fire safety, fairs and fireworks displays would continue.

State courts

Department of Health: You won't be able to get copies of birth and marriage certificates. No new certifications or renewals will be issued for EMTs, paramedics or certified nursing assistants.

Travel & tourism centers

Department of Education phone help desks, customer service, and all other related staff-based assistance functions will be unavailable and all core public functions would be closed.

New Jersey Lottery

Race tracks

LIKELY OPEN DURING SHUTDOWN

State Police, prisons, child welfare and state hospitals would not be affected.

Juvenile Justice Commission operations, State Medical Examiner Offices, and other public safety operations will continue.

Child abuse hotlines, protection services and response teams will continue to operate.

Schools for children with special needs will remain open.

State and municipal beaches. Sandy Hook beach at the Gateway National Recreation Center is a federal park and also is unaffected by a state shutdown.

New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway tolls would still be collected and service areas remain open as the NJ Turnpike Authority is an independent agency.

NJ Transit trains would continue to run as normal as it is an independent agency

Casinos, including sports betting.

Welfare & labor offices: Department of Human Services developmental centers and hospitals would stay open. Benefits and services including food stamps and child support would not be impacted. Unemployment Insurance and disability determination services would continue. Temporary Disability Insurance claims, Wage and Hour claims and Family Leave Insurance claims may be filed but would not be processed.

