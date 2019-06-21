What will close if the NJ government shuts down on July 1?
What happens if New Jersey state government shuts down on July 1?
If there is no budget in place by June 30, government services would no longer be funded and would shut down except for agencies deemed "essential" by Gov. Phil Murphy.
The Legislature adopted a budget on Thursday but Murphy has been at odds with leaders of his own party over taxes and spending.
Last year, Murphy and lawmakers averted a shutdown at the last minute. In 2017, during Christie's last year in office, the government shut down for three days and resulted in the infamous photo of Christie lounging on Island Beach State Park with his family even though the beach was closed to the public.
With the Independence Day holiday looming, the governor could choose — if there were to be a shutdown — to keep state parks and beaches open through the long holiday weekend as happened during the 2006 shutdown.
The Motor Vehicle Commission, state courts and the lottery would likely close but State Police and the National Guard would operate as usual.
Casinos in Atlantic City would stay open for the first seven days of a shutdown.
LIKELY CLOSED DURING SHUTDOWN
State parks, historic sites and beaches:
Abram S. Hewitt State Forest
Allaire State Park
Allamuchy Mountain State Park
Atsion Recreation Area
Barnegat Lighthouse State Park
Bass River State Forest
Belleplain State Forest
Brendan T. Byrne State Forest
Bull's Island Recreation Area
Cape May Point State Park
Cheesequake State Park
Corson's Inlet State Park
Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park
Double Trouble State Park
Senator Frank S. Farley State Marina
Farny State Park
Forked River State Marina
Fortescue State Marina
Fort Mott State Park
Hacklebarney State Park
High Point State Park
Hopatcong State Park
Island Beach State Marina
Island Beach State Park
Jenny Jump State Forest
Kittatinny Valley State Park
Leonardo State Marina
Liberty Landing Marina
Liberty State Park
Long Pond Ironworks State Park
Monmouth Battlefield State Park
Norvin Green State Forest
Parvin State Park
Penn State Forest
Princeton Battlefield State Park
Ramapo Mountain State Forest
Rancocas State Park
Ringwood State Park
Round Valley Recreation Area
Spruce Run Recreation Area
Stephens State Park
Stokes State Forest
Swartswood State Park
Voorhees State Park
Warren Grove Recreation Area
Washington Crossing State Park
Washington Rock State Park
Wawayanda State Park
Wharton State Forest
Worthington State Forest
Motor Vehicle Commission offices (online services would likely be available).
Department of Transportation would likely suspend road projects.
Department of Community Affairs: Inspections related to construction codes, fire safety, fairs and fireworks displays would continue.
State courts
Department of Health: You won't be able to get copies of birth and marriage certificates. No new certifications or renewals will be issued for EMTs, paramedics or certified nursing assistants.
Travel & tourism centers
Department of Education phone help desks, customer service, and all other related staff-based assistance functions will be unavailable and all core public functions would be closed.
New Jersey Lottery
Race tracks
LIKELY OPEN DURING SHUTDOWN
State Police, prisons, child welfare and state hospitals would not be affected.
Juvenile Justice Commission operations, State Medical Examiner Offices, and other public safety operations will continue.
Child abuse hotlines, protection services and response teams will continue to operate.
Schools for children with special needs will remain open.
State and municipal beaches. Sandy Hook beach at the Gateway National Recreation Center is a federal park and also is unaffected by a state shutdown.
New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway tolls would still be collected and service areas remain open as the NJ Turnpike Authority is an independent agency.
NJ Transit trains would continue to run as normal as it is an independent agency
Casinos, including sports betting.
Welfare & labor offices: Department of Human Services developmental centers and hospitals would stay open. Benefits and services including food stamps and child support would not be impacted. Unemployment Insurance and disability determination services would continue. Temporary Disability Insurance claims, Wage and Hour claims and Family Leave Insurance claims may be filed but would not be processed.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
More from New Jersey 101.5