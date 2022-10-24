What it was like to be on New Jersey 101.5 during Superstorm Sandy

Can you believe it's been 10 years since New Jersey was swept up in Superstorm Sandy?

I spent that night Oct. 29, 2012, right here on New Jersey 101.5.

I'll never forget coming in the late afternoon just as it was all beginning.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry) (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) loading...

I had actually come in Sunday night to host a "prepare for Sandy" show.

When I returned, most of the station had never left.

East Coast Begins To Clean Up And Assess Damage From Hurricane Sandy Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

It looked like one big pajama party, with every show staking out their sleeping arrangements and food spread out everywhere.

I was to go on after Chris Christie's "Ask The Governor."

AP AP loading...

Remember when a New Jersey governor actually came into our studios and took calls from real people, then actually helped them with their problems?

Long time huh?

That night Christie wanted to be here because he knew it was the best place to reach the most people.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

I was supposed to be on from 8 p.m. to midnight, but Ray Rossi, who followed me, asked me to stay. I was happy to do so and to do it with him.

Rossi, who's now retired from radio, came on New Jersey 101.5 show to talk about that night.

"We didn't have any phones working," Rossi said when he called in.

AP AP loading...

"That's one of the reasons why I said, Steve you gotta stay. I mean, the phones were out and the only means of communication we had was Facebook Messenger, I believe, at that time. That was the only way that we were able to get members of the 'Rossi Posse' on and let us know what was going on."

Everything was going just fine until the transmitter got knocked off the air around 10 p.m.

We also lost power and relied on a backup generator that only worked in the air studio.

"Let's face it, when all else fails, what else is there to do but tell like, old Italian stories, share recipes, and just pull it out of thin air let's say."

East Coast Begins To Clean Up And Assess Damage From Hurricane Sandy Mobile homes were practically swept away in Brigantine, N.J. (Getty Images) loading...

Since we were also broadcasting online, we had to keep going.

Then around 3 a.m, the phones went down, leaving Ray and I talking to each other.

It was an adventure leaving the studio and stepping over people in the dark trying to find the bathroom.

East Coast Begins To Clean Up And Assess Damage From Hurricane Sandy A taxi cab parking lot in Hoboken, N.J. was completely inundated by floodwaters. (Getty Images) loading...

We stayed until 5 a.m. because I wanted to get home to my wife and kids.

Since we had no Internet or phones, there was no "First News," so we reran "Ask The Governor."

East Coast Begins To Clean Up And Assess Damage From Hurricane Sandy Homes sit in ruin next to the Atlantic Ocean after being destroyed by Hurricane Sandy on October 31, 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. At least 50 people were reportedly killed in the U.S. by Sandy with New Jersey suffering massive damage and power outages. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

Coming home, the roads into Roosevelt were blocked by fallen trees, causing me to take a very long route to get in.

That night, it was back to the station, where Ray and I did 8 p.m. to midnight again.

As bad as Sandy was, it galvanized New Jersey 101.5 to our listeners, many of which were without power and listening to us on battery-powered radios.

East Coast Begins To Clean Up And Assess Damage From Hurricane Sandy Getty Images loading...

To this day, people still thank us for getting them through Sandy.

Rossi even got us a proclamation from the city of Manalapan.

Also to this day, it's one of the fondest memories of my radio career.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.