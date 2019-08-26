What Carli Lloyd says about playing in the NFL

Ever since Carli Lloyd made a 55-yard field goal at Eagles practice, there's been talk about the possibility of having her and other women in the NFL. Lloyd, a USWNT star and Delran native, addressed the chatter on Planet Futbol TV.

Here's the interview tweeted out by Grant Wahl:

“There’s been some interesting chatter about it," she said. "I think anything is possible. It’s been really interesting because, for me, I’m just an athlete, I’m a competitor. For so many people they’re starting to think, 'will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point?'"

Lloyd said we're at a "crossroads" for female empowerment.

"I’ve definitely got some inquiries, I’ve definitely got some people talking. Anything’s possible."

But?

"But right now, I’m strictly a soccer player and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Imagine what the future would be for the NFL if women were on teams. Imagine the jersey sales alone bought by women. Now think of it, should an NFL team lose a kicker, would you rather have Carli Lloyd or the usual suspects that get off the kicking bus?This year's passengers include Blair Walsh, Cody Parkey, Nick Novak, Connor Barth and Mike Nugent. The choice is yours.

