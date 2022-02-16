What a catch! New Jersey is getting millions for fishing

It’s great news if you love fishing.

A federal lawmaker from New Jersey has announced the Garden State will receive more than $8 million to support the sportfishing industry as well as wildlife and habitat conservation efforts.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, said a total of $3.99 million has been authorized from the bipartisan infrastructure law to restore and conserve sport fish populations.

All kinds of fishing

“For the ocean it funds the artificial reef program, which we have several, to increase habitat for saltwater fish, it’s used to stock lakes, like with trout, and for programs to teach kids how to fish,” he said.

“Fishing is very important for the tourism economy, just in terms of the amount of money that comes to the state. You think about it, people go out on party boats, they go to bait and tackle shops.”

Pallone also pointed out “the restaurants get fish to serve people, it’s a big industry, both recreational and commercial.”

Recovering from the pandemic

He said recreational fishing has been hurt by the pandemic because “people would stay home, they were afraid to go out, boats are close quarters and so people during COVID tend not to go on a party boat or charter a boat.”

Shore, bay and Delaware River areas are dependent on fishing and wildlife tourism.

Additionally, he said $4.4 million will come to New Jersey to bolster efforts to save wildlife.

A benefit for wildlife

“New Jersey’s wildlife habitat is so fragmented the species can’t get around, so this may allow for the acquisition of land or other things,” he said.

Pallone noted the direct source of funding for these efforts is coming from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

