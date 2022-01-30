It’s good news for residents of Monmouth and Middlesex counties.

More than $197 million in new funding will be used for water infrastructure and flood control projects in both counties.

The money is part of the nearly $1 billion in funding heading to Jersey from the federal bipartisan Infrastructure and Disaster Relief laws passed at the end of 2021.

During a visit to Old Bridge Riverfront Park last week, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, said the funding is in one sense a major investment in the state’s tourism industry because it will be used to dredge rivers, build new jetties and sea walls fund flood control projects and protect homes.

Multiple projects on the drawing board

He said one of the projects, the $30 million Cheesequake Creek jetty rehabilitation, calls for the jetty to be rebuilt so sand isn’t pushed into the navigation channel, which happens during stormy weather.

Pallone noted the inlet was dredged a couple of years ago so boaters could navigate the area.

“It needs to be corrected in order to make sure that doesn’t happen, and then they have the same problem, not being able to get in and out of their marinas, the boaters," he said.

Another project is dredging and surveying the Raritan River for shallow areas at a cost of $5 million.

Closeup of high water flooding on neighborhood street. KSwinicki loading...

Pallone said the biggest project approved, which will cost $128 million, is to start and complete the flood control project in Highlands.

During Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Highlands was one of the most impacted areas of the state, with significant flooding and destruction.

The Army Corps is ready to mobilize

He also pointed out the Army Corps of Engineers will also be reviewing flood control projects in the Keansburg and the Lawrence Harbor areas.

“We have $3.2 million to basically look at those flood control projects that have been in place for years, like they go back to the 50s. The Corps wants to see whether or not they need to be done again,” he said.

Joseph Seebode, deputy district engineer and chief of programs and project management for the New York District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said nearly $200 million worth of projects are planned for the bayshore and Atlantic coast in Middlesex and Monmouth counties.

He said the Corps considers the rebuilding of the Cheesequake Creek jetty, which is now mostly underwater during high tide, to be a top priority.

Pallone noted beach replenishment and flood control projects in Port Monmouth and Union Beach are ongoing.

He stressed these Monmouth and Middlesex bayshore projects will strengthen the economy and create good-paying jobs.

The following infrastructure projects will receive funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:

Dredging and Survey of the Raritan River: $5.55 million

Cheesequake Creek Jetty Rehabilitation: $30 million

Initiate and physically complete Highlands flood control project: $128.7 million

Sea Bright to Manasquan beach replenishment: $24.4 million

The following flood control projects will receive disaster relief funding:

Engineering and design for Highlands flood control project: $2.4 million

Flood control re-evaluation for projects in Keansburg, East Keansburg, and Laurence Harbor: $3.2million

Flood control re-evaluation for projects from Seabright to Manasquan: $3.2 million

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.