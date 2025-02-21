Welcome warmup arrives in New Jersey: 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s?

The Bottom Line

I have a lovely weather forecast to pass along. A big dome of high pressure will build over New Jersey this weekend, delivering clear skies, light winds (eventually), warmer air (eventually), and storm-free weather. A much-needed break from active weather, and a welcome warmup.

(I can not tell you how much I am looking forward to not working this weekend!)

Friday will remain chilly, with a brisk breeze. But you will notice big improvements throughout this final weekend of February.

By early next week, we will be talking about widespread high temperatures in the 50s. 60 degrees is even a possibility in South Jersey.

Cold air moves aside for a few days, allowing more seasonable temperatures to return to NJ. (Accuweather) Cold air moves aside for a few days, allowing more seasonable temperatures to return to NJ. (Accuweather) loading...

As for stormy weather, I suspect we are done with snow for the month of February. The next few waves of showers — Tuesday night and Thursday — look to be almost all rain as it stands now.

That does not mean we are done with wintry and/or cold weather for the season though. March is a notoriously volatile weather month for New Jersey.

Friday

With all this talk of a big warmup, do not be surprised by how cold it feels Friday. Temperatures are mainly in the 20s Friday morning — once again, a hard freeze statewide. Highs will reach the lower to mid 30s. Our first trip above freezing since Monday. But still about 10 degrees below seasonal normals.

Sunny, blue skies will be a treat Friday.

But you will battle against a brisk northwest breeze, gusting occasionally over 20 mph. You know that wind will add an extra chill to the air. So we are still bundling up.

Friday night will be pretty frigid too. Although the wind dies down (eventually), clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to nosedive. Thermometers will end up around 20 degrees by Saturday morning.

Saturday

The warming trend really kicks in this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will make it to around the 40-degree mark. Not bad, but still just shy of typical late February numbers. (Normal highs right now are 44 to 47 degrees.)

Most of Saturday looks bright and sunny. Just like Friday, but with a lighter breeze. Clouds will build starting late afternoon, but we will stay completely dry.

Sunday

Here we go. Finally, I can call for a "pleasant" weather day!

With mixed periods of sun and clouds, high temperatures on Sunday will reach the mid 40s. Right on the normal for this time of year. And New Jersey's warmest dry day in over two weeks (since February 7th).

Monday

More of the same — bright skies, fair weather, and even warmer temps.

High temperatures will reach for about 50 degrees on Monday. Not quite springlike, but close.

Tuesday & Beyond

Tuesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, as highs push into the mid to upper 50s. 60 degrees will be within reach for inland South Jersey. Typical early April kind of weather.

Once again, expect sporadic sunshine and clouds on Tuesday. Plus a quick batch of scattered showers at night. At the moment, they look like rain — and overnight low temperatures even stay above freezing, so there is no danger of icing.

Temps scale back to the lower 50s on Wednesday, but our weather stays pleasant for another day.

Another storm system drives in Thursday with more rain and even cooler air. So the late February thaw comes to an end. But only time will tell what happens as we dive into March next weekend.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.