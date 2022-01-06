Weinberg reportedly resigning early to take Horizon NJ board post

TRENTON — A published report Wednesday said State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg would resign with just a few days left in her term, so that Senate President Stephen Sweeney could appoint her to the board of New Jersey's largest health insurer.

Three unnamed sources with knowledge of the expected move spoke to NJ.com, which reported that Weinberg, who turns 87 next month, will become the newest of 17 board members who oversee Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

Weinberg announced her intention to retire from the Senate and did not seek re-election last year; Sweeney was defeated in a stunning November upset by newcomer Ed Durr. Both longtime legislators' terms end Tuesday.

The NJ.com report did not specify when exactly Weinberg would step down, but said Sweeney was expected to make her appointment official "by the end of the week."

Weinberg's resignation would be necessary to facilitate that, as sitting legislators cannot serve on state boards.

Veteran state Assemblyman Gordon Johnson is set to succeed Weinberg in her 37th District seat.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

