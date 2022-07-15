Weekly World News to build movie studio in Vineland, NJ

Is Weekly World News even still around? I remember this hack rag on impulse racks in grocery stores decades ago as a kid. Sensational made-up stories like Bat Boy and I Married Bigfoot were the standard fare.

OK,I just checked. Lucky us. They’re now a website with the same nonsensical crap.

A few examples?

So what’s this idiotic business up to now? They’re trying to launch a movie studio in Vineland, New Jersey.

According to patch.com, the company that owns Weekly World News has applied with the city. "An Urban Enterprise Zone application is going to the state for approval... and that should happen, hopefully, in September," said Sandy Forosisky, Vineland’s director of economic development.

The movie studio would be inside what used to be the Amish Farmer’s Market, a two-story 37,000-square-foot building. The city says it would bring dozens of jobs and millions of dollars and help local hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

But…what on earth kind of movies would they be making? Would they be as stupid as their website content?

Here are a few examples of the types of films I could imagine being made there.

“Santa Claus Conquers The Martians” sounds like one of their headlines.

“They Saved Hitler’s Brain” would be on-brand.

Or this gem, “The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies.”

Or maybe they’ll completely surprise us all and crank out very serious, hard-hitting, award-winning documentaries like “Fat Sick and Nearly Dead 2.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

