Weekend of contrast: Honoring the fallen, celebrating the future
As most weekends for us go lately, a couple of working days until Monday. This past weekend was no different as we traveled the state honoring our veterans, kicking off the Jersey Shore summer, and celebrating a very special upcoming wedding.
The weekend started off with a special edition of my podcast, Common Ground, which we streamed live from the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, right on the deck at the Ocean View Restaurant.
I spoke at a breakfast in South Toms River for some great candidates running locally for the council to continue the outstanding public service from one of New Jersey's top mayors, Oscar Cradle.
The show on Saturday morning featured a series of decorated veterans and TV star Kelsey Grammer who was on hand to honor our veterans and highlight his beer, Faith American.
On Sunday I was honored to speak at the Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" kick-off from the beautiful grounds of the 4H Fairgrounds in Lambertville.
While this was happening, I'm happy to say that my daughter's bridal shower went off without a hitch thanks to our good friends who went above and beyond to make it a perfect event. Aileen, Megan, Charlotte, Campbell, Amy, and Jaqueline all came together to celebrate, in style, Elizabeth's upcoming marriage to "Charlie the Butcher."
Here are some pics from the busy weekend:
