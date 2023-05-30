Weekend of contrast: Honoring the fallen, celebrating the future

As most weekends for us go lately, a couple of working days until Monday. This past weekend was no different as we traveled the state honoring our veterans, kicking off the Jersey Shore summer, and celebrating a very special upcoming wedding.

The weekend started off with a special edition of my podcast, Common Ground, which we streamed live from the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, right on the deck at the Ocean View Restaurant.

Bill Spadea and Kelsey Grammer recording podcast Bill Spadea and Kelsey Grammer recording podcast loading...

I spoke at a breakfast in South Toms River for some great candidates running locally for the council to continue the outstanding public service from one of New Jersey's top mayors, Oscar Cradle.

The show on Saturday morning featured a series of decorated veterans and TV star Kelsey Grammer who was on hand to honor our veterans and highlight his beer, Faith American.

On Sunday I was honored to speak at the Rolling Thunder "Ride for Freedom" kick-off from the beautiful grounds of the 4H Fairgrounds in Lambertville.

Bill Spadea at the the Rolling Thunder 'Ride for Freedom' Kick off Bill Spadea at the Rolling Thunder 'Ride for Freedom' Kick off loading...

While this was happening, I'm happy to say that my daughter's bridal shower went off without a hitch thanks to our good friends who went above and beyond to make it a perfect event. Aileen, Megan, Charlotte, Campbell, Amy, and Jaqueline all came together to celebrate, in style, Elizabeth's upcoming marriage to "Charlie the Butcher."

Elizabeth Spadea at her bridal shower Elizabeth Spadea at her bridal shower loading...

Here are some pics from the busy weekend:

Jodi and Elizabeth Spadea at Elizabeth's bridal shower Jodi and Elizabeth Spadea at Elizabeth's bridal shower loading...

attachment-Untitled design (5) loading...

Bill Spadea at the the Rolling Thunder 'Ride for Freedom' Kick off Bill Spadea at the Rolling Thunder 'Ride for Freedom' Kick off loading...

Bill Spadea at the the Rolling Thunder 'Ride for Freedom' Kick off Bill Spadea at the Rolling Thunder 'Ride for Freedom' Kick off loading...

Bill Spadea at the the Rolling Thunder 'Ride for Freedom' Kick off Bill Spadea at the Rolling Thunder 'Ride for Freedom' Kick off loading...

Kelsey Grammer, Bill and Michael Spadea Kelsey Grammer, Bill and Michael Spadea loading...

Bill Spadea and Kelsey Grammer Bill Spadea and Kelsey Grammer loading...

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom