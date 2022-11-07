The days after Halloween is usually when the colder weather takes hold and thoughts turn to when the first snow might fall.

Temperatures were up to 20 degrees above average across New Jersey over the weekend.

While it was warm with temperatures in the 70s, with an 80 in Wrightstown at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, no daily high-temperature records were set.

The daily low temperatures, however, were a different story.

On Sunday morning, the National Weather Service recorded the warmest low temperatures ever for Nov. 6 at Atlantic City International Airport (65 degrees) and the Marina (66 degrees).

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said that the November warmth and humidity will come to an end as a cold front moves through the state. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures should rebound Thursday and Friday back into the 60s.

The remnants of subtropical storm Nicole will move up the coast and could bring an all-day soaking rain on Friday and maybe Saturday.

A strong cold front expected over the weekend will likely bring a prolonged period of seasonal temperatures.

6-10 day temperature forecast 6-10 day temperature forecast (NOAA) loading...

8-14 day temperature forecast 8-14 day temperature forecast (NOAA) loading...

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation this week. He returns Monday, November 14.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

carbongallery id="633c2ad8980d365d75cb8194"]