Weed will be legal, but will you use it?

So it happened. While the implementation of legalized marijuana will take time, it is here. It was voted in by ballot question last night. 67% of voters said yes. That’s a landslide.

It doesn’t matter what region of New Jersey, either. All 21 counties had a majority voting yes on legalizing marijuana for recreational use. Somewhere Jay and Silent Bob are smiling.

I won’t be smoking it, but I did vote yes on it. I gave my reasons why on Election Day. But here’s my question. Two actually. If you don’t currently use marijuana, will you try it legally? I imagine there are some who smoked ‘back in the day’ but then had kids and a career and for years you haven’t wanted to risk it. Will this change that for you? Maybe only once or twice a year on a staycation for example?

Then my other question. If you’re already a user and have a source if you’ve known and trusted a long time, will you keep buying it from them if they keep selling it illegally? Or will you drop them and buy it legally, tax and all? I know New Jersey hopes legalization will put dealers out of business but I’m not so sure.

Take our two polls and let us know.

