Wednesday’s weather stuck in a holding pattern

Wednesday is the fourth of what will eventually be six consecutive sunny, chilly days in the Garden State, as temperatures continue to warm — but not too much.

As sun continues to blanket New Jersey, daytime highs on Wednesday will inch forward to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Nighttime remains cool, with clear skies and lows sliding down into the lower to mid-20s.

Thursday and Friday are those "cookie-cutter" days you love to see if you're worried about putting together a complicated forecast. They're identical, and they're as uncomplicated as you can get: sunny for both, with highs ranging from the mid-40s up to 50.

Right now it appears that Saturday brings a disturbance, as it did one week prior. Saturday is looking rainy and breezy ... and there's at least a chance right now rain showers might mix with snow overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, Jan. 27. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: