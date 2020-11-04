Wednesday NJ weather: Quiet, mild weather for the next week, at least

The Bottom Line

This is one of those days — even one of those weeks — where you really don't need to read your favorite meteorologist's ramblings and ravings. A remarkably quiet weather pattern is setting up for the next week (at least), leading to abundant sunshine, warming temperatures, and only one teeny tiny rain shower chance. I supposed it's not that surprising that we have a mainly rain-free forecast here — November is, on average, New Jersey's third driest month of the year.

Wednesday

We are starting off this post Election Day with radiative cooling conditions — clear skies, calm winds, and dry air have resulted in cold temperatures. Thermometers are mainly in the 30s across the state, with some 20s where the cold air has really settled and pooled around the thermometers. The Jersey Shore is starting the day in the 40s. Crisp and autumnal.

It will turn into a beautiful early November day, with bright sunshine and bone-dry weather. Look for high temperatures around 60 to 65 degrees.

Humidity will subtly increase throughout the day. You won't really feel it. But that extra moisture will prevent temperatures from dropping too low Wednesday night. Lows will only dip into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. It'll be our "warmest" night in about a week — I have to use the quotation marks, because you'll probably still need a jacket Thursday morning. We'll be far from a frost or freeze though.

Thursday

Expect partly sunny skies, as our warmup continues. Highs push to about 65 to 70 degrees. Nice!

Friday

The one little hiccup in this forecast will be some clouds early Friday. And maybe an isolated shower right along the coast. We should flip back to sunshine by Friday afternoon. (I'm getting the feeling that it will be a great fall evening to dine outside al fresco.)

Saturday & Sunday

I see nothing that will get in the way of a fantastic weekend. Sunny and lower 70s!

The Extended Forecast

Our quiet, mild weather will continue through Monday. And then the forecast gets a little hazy. One important element will be Tropical Storm Eta, scraping through Central America on Wednesday. As that ejects into the Caribbean Sea this weekend, it will meander north toward Florida. That tropical moisture may play into our next rain chance — which won't arrive until next Wednesday or Thursday, at the earliest.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.