Wednesday NJ weather: A one-day warmup, then cool and quiet

The Bottom Line

Warming up. Cooling down. Other than some flip-flopping temperatures, this is a very quiet weather forecast. Unfortunately, Wednesday's mild temperatures will only last one day. If you're looking for a more sustained warmup and/or our next chance of rain, you'll have to wait until the middle of next week.

Wednesday

Just like Tuesday, sunshine and dry weather are expected for Wednesday. But the cold wind is gone, making for a much more pleasant (and warmer) day — hopefully you can get outside and enjoy for a few minutes.

Wednesday morning is cold, with temperatures averaging 20s top to bottom. I have opted for an optimistic high temperature in the lower 50s for almost the entire state. (Exceptions: NW NJ in the upper 40s, and perhaps the immediate coast if a sea breeze sets up.) It's going to be a full 15 degrees warmer than Tuesday.

Sunny, dry, and mild. What a delightful combination!

A weak cold front will arrive in New Jersey late Wednesday night. But immediate impacts will be negligible. We'll bottom out around the lower 30s, under mainly clear skies.

Thursday

The brisk wind and colder air return. Gusts to 30 mph are possible, out of the northwest. And that's going to limit high temperatures to the lower to mid 40s. Not horrible, not frigid, just blustery. Expect passing clouds overhead. And I can't rule out a flurry (north) or sprinkle (south) at some point.

Thursday night will be quite cold, especially by early March standards. Thermometers will bottom out around the 20 degree mark. Bundle up!

Friday

More sunshine, with a continuing chilly breeze. Highs only around 40 degrees. That would be "normal" in the "dead of winter" — about 6 weeks ago.

Weekend

Nothing going on. Partly sunny, with lighter winds. And unseasonably cool temperatures. Highs will hold steady around 40 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday. (One or two models paint a few flurries over NJ on Sunday, but nothing to write home about.)

The Extended Forecast

The quiet, cool weather will continue for Monday, as temperatures moderate slightly into the 40s. (Thanks largely to a shift to southwesterly winds.)

50s are back in the forecast for Tuesday, with a few rain showers possible.

The second half of next week could get even more interesting, for two reasons. 1.) A sustained warmup into the 60s, and maybe even 70s? 2.) Our next substantial rain chance for next Thursday (3/11).

That's all for this edition of the CMDZ Weather Blog! (I sure love writing these short ones!) Enjoy Wednesday's winning weather!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.