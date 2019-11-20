Wednesday NJ weather: A cool breeze, with sun and clouds

I'm admittedly having a tough time succinctly characterizing this weather forecast. We've got cool and breezy weather, we've got sunny and mild weather, we've got rain, and we've got a chance for wintry mix too.

On this Wednesday morning, I have seen some scattered sprinkles on radar. Some of those droplets probably aren't even reaching the ground. So, as expected, no big deal here.

Your Wednesday will feature mixed sunshine and clouds. A stiff breeze will kick up shortly after sunrise, sustained at 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest. That's a cooling breeze, so temperatures will get stuck in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. Another day of below-normal temperatures — the 15th of 20 days in November so far.

Our weather will stay quiet through Wednesday night. As skies clear, we'll feel a chill in the air as lows dip into the mid 30s by Thursday morning.

Most of Thursday looks pretty good. You'll enjoy lots of sunshine, with high temps improving to the lower 50s for most. Models are showing a weak disturbance riding through our atmosphere Thursday evening, presenting the chance for a shower. Just rain, and it will be brief and light.

Friday turns mostly cloudy and windy, with gusts rising to about 30 mph. It will also be a warmer day, with 60s possible in South Jersey. A cold front will pass through the state Friday afternoon. Guidance has really backed off the rain potential of this system in the past day. So I think we'll all experience a quick rain shower, but that's it.

Behind the front, cooler air returns for the weekend. But once again, this is a dynamic, ever-changing forecast. To be frank, this pool of cold air won't be that cold — so I've been able to bump up temperatures. I think both Saturday and Sunday will top out around 50 degrees (give or take).

In addition, a reasonably strong storm system is expected to ride along the aforementioned cold front over the weekend. I'm thinking we're facing a period of pouring between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Almost completely rain, given the current above-freezing temperature profile.

Having said that, it would be foolish to rule out some wintry mix and icing in NW NJ early Sunday.

The extended forecast looks sunny, dry, and cool for Monday and Tuesday. Models are still picking up on a substantial storm system for next Wednesday. At the moment it looks like all rain on "calendar day" Wednesday — but this one warrants very close watching, as it is the pre-Thanksgiving getaway day, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.