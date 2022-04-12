Wawa to celebrate its birthday with free coffee

Wawa has announced that its annual Wawa Day tradition is back and brighter than ever.

On April 14, in honor of its 58th anniversary in retail, Wawa will celebrate the occasion by offering customers free hot coffee of any size, chainwide, all day. Throughout the day, Wawa expects to give away more than 2 million free cups of any size coffee to customers at its more than 960 stores.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring back our traditional Wawa Day festivities to honor the millions of customers who have been such an integral part of our growth through the years. As we mark our 58th anniversary, we look forward to brightening the days of our customers, associates and communities with free coffee, special recognitions and vital resources, continuing our longstanding tradition of providing necessary support to our communities and National Partners during times of need,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO. “Being there for our customers, associates and communities when they need us most remains one of our core commitments and one that we always seek to strengthen through new partnerships and possibilities. Happy Wawa Day, and cheers to 58 years of fulfilling lives, every day!”

In addition to the free coffee, Wawa will also be making several charitable contributions in honor of their birthday, including $1 million each to the Special Olympics and to Check Out Hunger, to support Feeding America Food Banks operating in Wawa’s markets. Funds supporting Check-Out Hunger come from The Wawa Foundation’s in-store customer donation campaign.

