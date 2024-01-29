NJ man uses gas device to rip off Wawa, cops say

⛽ Delaware State police found a device on a Wawa gas pump

⛽ The device allows gas to be pumped at a cheaper cost

⛽ Containers to hold gasoline were found in the back of a van

A Paterson, New Jersey man was charged with stealing gasoline after Delaware State police said he placed a device on a Wawa gas station pump allowing him to pump fuel at less than the posted price.

Police responding to a a call from the station on East Commons Boulevard in New Castle on Jan. 23 found a white Ford work van driven by Kelvin Giron-Brand, 34 pulled up to a pump. They also discovered a device on the pump that allows a large amount of fuel to be pumped at a fraction of the cost.

Kelvin Giron-Brand Kelvin Giron-Brand (Delaware State police) loading...

Shoplifting and other charges

Containers were found in the back that contained $1,700 worth of fuel Giron-Brand paid just $20 for, according to police.

During their investigation officers became aware of similar thefts at other Wawa gas stations.

Giron-Brand was charged with shoplifting Over $1,500, possession of burglar tools or instruments involving disabling security systems and second-degree conspiracy. He is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, Delaware on a $14,000 secured bond.

