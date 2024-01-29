NJ man uses gas device to rip off Wawa, cops say
⛽ Delaware State police found a device on a Wawa gas pump
⛽ The device allows gas to be pumped at a cheaper cost
⛽ Containers to hold gasoline were found in the back of a van
A Paterson, New Jersey man was charged with stealing gasoline after Delaware State police said he placed a device on a Wawa gas station pump allowing him to pump fuel at less than the posted price.
Police responding to a a call from the station on East Commons Boulevard in New Castle on Jan. 23 found a white Ford work van driven by Kelvin Giron-Brand, 34 pulled up to a pump. They also discovered a device on the pump that allows a large amount of fuel to be pumped at a fraction of the cost.
Shoplifting and other charges
Containers were found in the back that contained $1,700 worth of fuel Giron-Brand paid just $20 for, according to police.
During their investigation officers became aware of similar thefts at other Wawa gas stations.
Giron-Brand was charged with shoplifting Over $1,500, possession of burglar tools or instruments involving disabling security systems and second-degree conspiracy. He is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, Delaware on a $14,000 secured bond.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
9 Potential Pets Up for Adoption at the Toms River Animal Shelter
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Megan Carter