Wawa fan in NJ goes viral collecting every possible receipt number

There’s this old cliche of an answer for mountain climbers asked why they climbed a dangerous, treacherous mountain.

“Because it's there.”

Sometimes it’s just as simple as a challenge. Even if the challenge is one only you yourself understand. Maybe for a certain New Jersey guy collecting every Wawa order receipt number 0 through 999 was his mountain.

Tyler Gyurisin is a 22-year-old guy from Barnegat. He’s like a lot of other 22-year-old guys from New Jersey except he did something so quirky that when he posted it on X (formerly Twitter) it received 4 million views. Even though he only had 15 followers.

Like a lot of people who build a collection, he didn’t at first realize that’s what he was doing.

He is a big fan of Wawa. He gets a coffee there every morning and lunch there every afternoon. Some days even dinner. He loves their hoagies (thus his collection of deli order receipts) and likes them paired with a mac n cheese sometimes.

“I just had like a collection of order slips growing in my car’s glove box just because I wasn’t throwing (them) away for some reason,” Gyurisin told nj.com. “As the collection got bigger, I kind of just kept holding on to them.”

The collection grew larger than his glovebox and it was when he moved it into a drawer in his home he realized he not only didn’t want to throw them out, he wanted to keep going and collect every possible number. Just...because.

He sorted. He collated. He organized. Friends began helping him out which serves to answer the question 'did he order all these himself?' No. Not all of them.

The toughest to acquire were the final ten missing numbers between 0 and 999 and it took eight months to find them. He still wasn’t thinking anyone would care about such a crazy thing. He had the entire collection for a full five months before one day laying them out in order so he take a photo of them and publish the pic.

Then he posted the pic on X. He had no expectations that more than ten people would even see it. 4 million views later he’s making news all over.

Wawa itself even commented: “This is the level of dedication we’re talking about.”

Where does a 22-year-old Wawa super fan go from here? Tyler Gyurisin came up with a new challenge. He wants to take a selfie in front of every Wawa location in the United States. Now there’s 288 just in New Jersey alone and more than 1,000 across eight states. He thinks it could take up to five years to accomplish this.

If this New Jersey guy doesn't end up with free Wawa hoagies for life there's just no justice in the universe.

