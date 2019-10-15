Watchung Hills student says teacher sent sex messages — prosecutor

WARREN TOWNSHIP — A high school teacher has been charged with sending sexually explicit images of himself to a student.

Sean DiGiovanna, 50, of the Somerset section of Franklin, was arrested Thursday on a third-degree charge of child endangerment after a month-long investigation.

The Watchung Hills Regional High School student reported to police on Sept. 11 that DiGiovanna had sent messages "indicating he wanted to pursue a sexual relationship," prosecutors said Tuesday.

The messages included the sexual images.

Investigators obtained warrants to confiscate and examine DiGiovanna's phone and social media accounts, which they said allowed them to find the messages that the student had reported.

Prosecutors on Tuesday did not identify the victim by age or gender.

New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday did not know whether DiGiovanna had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

This is the latest recent arrest of an educator on sexual-related charges.

Pre-school teacher Thomas H. Meier, 35, of Mount Arlington, was charged with molesting a 3-year-old student at a Morris County school this month.

Garfield resident Pasquale Bernaldo-Antonelli, 42, an elementary school teacher in Tenafly, last week was charged with having images of child sexual exploitation.

And a Lawrenceville private school teacher, Dominic Frank Brown, was charged with molesting two sleeping boys.

