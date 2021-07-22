Watch: Another racist rant caught on video in Mount Laurel

Another racist rant has been caught on video in Mount Laurel. (The link to the actual unedited video is below)

A South River woman is charged with bias intimidation after repeatedly calling a hotel clerk the n-word and throwing items from the front desk at the clerk. It was all captured on a video posted to reddit and viewed by police.

Investigators say 46 year old Elizabeth Trzeciak wasn't even staying at the Super 8 motel. She was staying at a motel next door. However, she showed up drunk and disorderly in the parking lot, according to police. Officers allowed a relative to take her away from the scene.

Hours later police say Trzeciak was back. This time, video shows her knocking things off the counter and throwing them at the clerk while repeatedly calling him the n-word. She eventually leaves as she says, "Good luck, idiot."

It is not clear what she was so upset about. After the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the video, Trzeciak was charged with a hate crime as well as assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

If you want to view the video, the link to the original reddit post is here. However, we strongly caution you that this video is unedited and contains very strong language.

This is the second time this month Mount Laurel police have had to deal with a racist tirade caught on video. 45-year old Edward Matthews was captured on video using racial slurs in a confrontation with a neighbor. He is facing multiple charges. That incident drew protesters to Matthews home after the video circulated on social media.

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."

Most Expensive House For Sale in Mercer County Located in Mercer County, the six bedroom and 10 bath home is listed for $9.75 million. The home has a movie theater, a bar, three bedrooms with balconies, and a three-bedroom carriage house. Outside, it has over 128 acres of property with a pool, a putting green, two ponds, and basketball and tennis courts.



