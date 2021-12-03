Was there an armed insurrection at the NJ Statehouse? (Opinion)

So, if a group of armed New Jersey State Police Officers block elected representatives of the people from entering the statehouse chambers, isn't that an armed insurrection? It certainly seems more like that than what happened in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

But it doesn't fit the narrative of the media or the party they serve, so it won't be reported that way.

In case you missed the drama on Thursday afternoon, Republican state senators and assemblymen were blocked from entering the chambers to do their jobs.

They refused to comply with the order of showing proof of COVID vaccination or submit to testing, claiming it was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Assemblymen Brian Bergen (R-Morris) asked a state trooper if they would be detained or restrained if they entered the chambers. He was told they would not be and walked past the troopers with other members. A pair of legislators called into our show to let the people know what was going on. Assemblyman Erik Peterson (R-Hunterdon) and Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso (R-Monmouth) gave us a real time update on the drama going on at the NJ Statehouse.

Most people in our country today have chosen a side, like rooting for the sports team they grew up with. It's no different in New Jersey.

So, if you're a Republican, you were happy to see elected representatives standing up for what's right. If you're a Democrat, you probably thought it was wrong for the lawmakers to defy the King's orders.

Whichever party you align yourself with, you should be appalled that we had an armed force preventing OUR representatives from doing the peoples' work. But that would take some critical thinking and historical perspective.

People today don't have the time or capacity for that. They just go by how they "feel" about an issue, not the actual facts and issues at hand, and would prefer to retweet a snarky meme they saw from someone on their "team" reinforcing what they FEEL.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.