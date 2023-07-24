Over the weekend, Jodi and I were honored to be invited to participate in the 26th annual "Rolling Thunder" event to raise money for families of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event was packed and I spoke out honoring veterans and first responders to a patriotic crowd of bikers, veterans, cops, vendors and local residents.

Warren County Commissioner Jim Kern invited us in and we were joined by Commissioners Jason Sarnoski and Lori Ciesla as event organizer Diane Malanga kicked things off.

Diane recently lost her husband and then experienced another loss losing much of what she owned, and he left behind, in the flooding that wrecked her home.

One of the things that I mentioned in my remarks was the incredible response from local leaders to come to the aid of the residents in Warren County experiencing the physical devastation of losing roads, homes and belongings.

Lori joined me on air to discuss the need for property owners to report their losses so the county can recoup the maximum amount of aid.

The state launched a website to make it easy for homeowners to report losses.

