Wanted: New list of escaped felons. Seen them in NJ?

NJDOC

Do Not Approach

This is a list of fugitives of justice. They have escaped from New Jersey correctional facilities.  It's important to remember that if you believe you know the whereabouts of any of the subjects listed, you should never approach them.  They should be considered dangerous and you should immediately call 911.

NJ Correctional Facility Escapees

NJDOC WALTER Q. FRENCH
Walter Q. French

Also Known As:  Dice

Race:  Black

Sex:    Male

Hair:  Black           Eyes:   Brown

Height:  5'8"          Weight:  230

Birthdate:  4/25/1986

Escaped From:  VOA

NJDOC Shirley Santiago
Shirley Santiago

Also Known As:  Sherlie Garcia, Sherlie Santiago, Sherlie Santiago-Garcia, Wilmary Santiago

Ethnicity:  Hispanic

Sex: Female

Hair:     Brown        Eyes:   Brown

Height:    5'            Weight:   140

Birthdate:   10/18/1980

Escaped From:   FENWIC

NJDOC Yousef M. Ijbara
Yousef M Ijbara

Also Known As:  Yousef Jbara

Race:  White 

Sex: Male

Hair:  Brown         Eyes:  Brown

Height:   6'3"        Weight:  185

Birthdate:  8/12/1998

Escaped From:  HAR-AC

NJDOC Jesus M. Cubano
Jesus M Cubano

Also Known As:  Carlos Carrillo

Ethnicity:  Hispanic

Sex: Male

Hair:  Brown          Eyes:  Brown

Height:   5' 7"        Weight:  150

Birthdate:   12/14/1981

Escaped From:  KT-NSA

NJDOC Ignacio M. Cosme
Ignacio M Cosme

Also Known As:

Ethnicity:  Hispanic

Sex:  Male

Hair: Black          Eyes:  Brown

Height:  5' 9"       Weight:   145

Birthdate:  7/18/1971

Escaped From:  TULLY

 

NJDOC Joseph C. Smith
Joseph C. Smith

Also Known As: N/A

Race:  Black

Sex:  Male 

Hair:  Black            Eyes:  Brown

Height:  5' 7"          Weight:  160

Birthdate:  5/13/1997

Escaped From:  HOPE

NJDOC Shadira N. Jones
Shadira N Jones

Also Known As:

Race:  Black

Sex:  Female 

Hair:   Brown    Eyes:   Brown

Height:  5' 3"    Weight:  150

Birthdate:   1/23/1989

Escaped From:   Shanell Phonex

You are reminded that these subjects are fugitives and should be considered dangerous.  If you believe you've seen anyone on this list, you should never approach them.  Call 9-1-1 immediately.

