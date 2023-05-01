Wanted: New list of escaped felons. Seen them in NJ?
Do Not Approach
This is a list of fugitives of justice. They have escaped from New Jersey correctional facilities. It's important to remember that if you believe you know the whereabouts of any of the subjects listed, you should never approach them. They should be considered dangerous and you should immediately call 911.
NJ Correctional Facility Escapees
Walter Q. French
Also Known As: Dice
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'8" Weight: 230
Birthdate: 4/25/1986
Escaped From: VOA
Shirley Santiago
Also Known As: Sherlie Garcia, Sherlie Santiago, Sherlie Santiago-Garcia, Wilmary Santiago
Ethnicity: Hispanic
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5' Weight: 140
Birthdate: 10/18/1980
Escaped From: FENWIC
Yousef M Ijbara
Also Known As: Yousef Jbara
Race: White
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 6'3" Weight: 185
Birthdate: 8/12/1998
Escaped From: HAR-AC
Jesus M Cubano
Also Known As: Carlos Carrillo
Ethnicity: Hispanic
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5' 7" Weight: 150
Birthdate: 12/14/1981
Escaped From: KT-NSA
Ignacio M Cosme
Also Known As:
Ethnicity: Hispanic
Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 5' 9" Weight: 145
Birthdate: 7/18/1971
Escaped From: TULLY
Joseph C. Smith
Also Known As: N/A
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 5' 7" Weight: 160
Birthdate: 5/13/1997
Escaped From: HOPE
Shadira N Jones
Also Known As:
Race: Black
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5' 3" Weight: 150
Birthdate: 1/23/1989
Escaped From: Shanell Phonex
You are reminded that these subjects are fugitives and should be considered dangerous. If you believe you've seen anyone on this list, you should never approach them. Call 9-1-1 immediately.