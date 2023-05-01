Wanted: New list of escaped felons. Seen them in NJ?

Do Not Approach

This is a list of fugitives of justice. They have escaped from New Jersey correctional facilities. It's important to remember that if you believe you know the whereabouts of any of the subjects listed, you should never approach them. They should be considered dangerous and you should immediately call 911.

NJ Correctional Facility Escapees

NJDOC NJDOC WALTER Q. FRENCH loading...

Walter Q. French

Also Known As: Dice

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'8" Weight: 230

Birthdate: 4/25/1986

Escaped From: VOA

NJDOC NJDOC Shirley Santiago loading...

Shirley Santiago

Also Known As: Sherlie Garcia, Sherlie Santiago, Sherlie Santiago-Garcia, Wilmary Santiago

Ethnicity: Hispanic

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5' Weight: 140

Birthdate: 10/18/1980

Escaped From: FENWIC

NJDOC NJDOC Yousef M. Ijbara loading...

Yousef M Ijbara

Also Known As: Yousef Jbara

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 6'3" Weight: 185

Birthdate: 8/12/1998

Escaped From: HAR-AC

NJDOC NJDOC Jesus M. Cubano loading...

Jesus M Cubano

Also Known As: Carlos Carrillo

Ethnicity: Hispanic

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5' 7" Weight: 150

Birthdate: 12/14/1981

Escaped From: KT-NSA

NJDOC NJDOC Ignacio M. Cosme loading...

Ignacio M Cosme

Also Known As:

Ethnicity: Hispanic

Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 5' 9" Weight: 145

Birthdate: 7/18/1971

Escaped From: TULLY

NJDOC NJDOC Joseph C. Smith loading...

Joseph C. Smith

Also Known As: N/A

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 5' 7" Weight: 160

Birthdate: 5/13/1997

Escaped From: HOPE

NJDOC NJDOC Shadira N. Jones loading...

Shadira N Jones

Also Known As:

Race: Black

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5' 3" Weight: 150

Birthdate: 1/23/1989

Escaped From: Shanell Phonex

You are reminded that these subjects are fugitives and should be considered dangerous. If you believe you've seen anyone on this list, you should never approach them. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

