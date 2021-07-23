Virtue signaling, Jersey style (Opinion)

There seems to be no end to how people, especially here in New Jersey, like to express how they feel about EVERYTHING.

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, bumper stickers are replete with people's political and social views, even what sports franchise they love. It's just not enough.

A few years ago, we started to see the "HATE HAS NO HOME HERE" lawn signs around parts of the state. That was largely to let everyone who passes by know that they didn't vote for that horrible orange man who posts mean tweets and says whatever is on his mind in a crude "unpresidential" way.

Then last year we started seeing "BLACK LIVES MATTER" signs in front of homes in lily white neighborhoods to show that they are righteous and decent people living there. The virtue signaling crowd has taken it up a notch this summer with colorful lawn signs that lead with "Love Is Love."

It's to let everyone passing by their house know that decent, moral people live there.

Dennis Malloy photo

I totally agree with the message. Respect for all people despite their differences or circumstance. That's what I was taught by my parents and the nuns in the Catholic schools I attended.

It's shame everyone doesn't feel that way. It's also a shame that people feel the need to let you know, they're morally superior to anyone else in the vicinity. It's a passive aggressive way to tell you that they're right and if you disagree in any way, you're just bad.

The need to do this has to mask a deep hurt or desire to heal what's eating them up inside. Love is love ... and virtue signaling is childish.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.