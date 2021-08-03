Video shows Newton, NJ police fatally shooting armed Army veteran

Body camera footage has been released that shows an armed confrontation between Newton police and a U.S. Army veteran, which ended with the man’s death outside his house last month.

A relative called 911 on July 4 around 9:30 p.m. and said that they were concerned about Gulia Dale’s behavior and the fact that he had a gun as he was leaving the house.

Body camera video clips and the 911 recording from the incident were released by the state Office of the Attorney General on Monday.

When three officers arrive in marked police cruisers, the 61-year-old Dale — a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard — is seen sitting in his truck.

Footage shows one officer yelling repeatedly for him to get out of the truck and get onto the ground.

Dale exits the driver’s seat, opening the passenger door of the truck cab and leaning inside before briefly getting back into the driver’s seat.

He then is seen standing and holding an object up at which point at least seven shots are fired by police.

Dale falls to the ground and an officer kicks away what he reports is a gun, urging someone to secure the weapon while also radioing for medical response.

Investigators recovered a .45-caliber Glock 21 handgun from the scene.

Officers began first aid on Dale, before other emergency responders arrived. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Dale had joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Orange High School, according to his obituary.

After receiving an honorable discharge, he served 25 years with the National Guard, retiring in 2004.

He was also activated after September 11, 2001 and part of his military service included a tour of several months of active duty in Iraq.

Dale is survived by his wife and two daughters among other relatives, while another daughter died previously, his obituary said.

The incident remained under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, as of Tuesday.

An edited clip of the body camera footage released is below:

11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.