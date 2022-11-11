Video shows frantic moments before fatal police shooting in Paterson, NJ

Video released by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General show the frantic minutes leading up to the shooting death of a Florida man by a Paterson police officer.

The incident happened on October 10.

The four videos, taken from both city surveillance cameras and private security cameras, show 33-year-old Hui Zhang first getting into an accident. His car slams into three other vehicles at a red light.

Office of the Attorney General Office of the Attorney General loading...

Zhang jumps out of his car and appears to be carrying a gun. A woman heard in the audio accompanying one of the videos can be heard saying, "That's a big gun."

Office of the Attorney General Office of the Attorney General loading...

He then runs down Van Houten Street and appears to be attempting to break into other vehicles in a desperate attempt to get away.

attachment-Zhang 4 loading...

The commotion attracted the attention of Paterson Police Officer Victor Lora. Lora was in plainclothes at the time, and as a result was not wearing the standard issue body cameras that uniformed officers wear.

Lora and another unidentified man can be seen chasing after Zhang in one of the videos. The unidentified man is seen confronting Zhang behind a white van and appears to tackle him to the ground.

Office of the Attorney General Office of the Attorney General loading...

The shots that ended Zhang's life can be heard on one of the videos but are not seen.

In the final video, he is seen sprawled on the ground. Zhang was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than a minute passed from the time Zhang attempted to get into one of the cars near the accident, and when you can hear gunshots.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation, and few details have been released, including why Zhang was in New Jersey.

Initial reports from the attorney general's office said the gun Zhang was carrying was not a real firearm, but rather a starter's pistol like the ones used to begin track and field events.

According to a news release accompanying the video, Zhang's family was contacted before the footage was released.

The surveillance video can be viewed below.

**CAUTION: Images may be disturbing to some viewers**

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.