Very Mild Temps Today: Alan’s Weather Blog

The weekend forecast worked out about as expected.

I expected clouds and just some sunshine Saturday. I also indicated that I couldn't completely rule out a sprinkle or light shower in NW Jersey. Well, it was not just Northwest New Jersey, it was south to nearly 195 where we had a few sprinkles Saturday morning.

Sunday was in the low to middle 60s, although it reached the upper 60s to near 70 in spots. Trenton reached 67. Wrightstown-Burlington County yesterday reached 71.

After some dense fog gets out of the way early this morning, we look for some sunshine through arriving clouds. Temperatures will be right back into the unseasonably mild 60s. There's an outside chance somebody gets to 70, probably somewhere in South Jersey. It will be cooler near the beach and boardwalk.

Some showers will move through in the nighttime hours ahead, probably not until after midnight and last into tomorrow morning.

It'll taper off and end late morning and midday, except perhaps along the coast.

Then we look for sunshine and a fair amount of it for mid-week with temperatures noticeably cooler beginning tomorrow, and especially so on Wednesday.