Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

There was an armed carjacking on the campus of Seton Hall University, according to South Orange police (Seton Hall via Facebook/South Orange PD via Facebook/Canva) There was an armed carjacking on the campus of Seton Hall University, according to South Orange police (Seton Hall via Facebook/South Orange PD via Facebook/Canva) loading...

🚨 Seton Hall University employee carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday, officials say

🔴Two masked suspects followed the victim from Newark, police say

👮 Police have increased patrols and urge vigilance

SOUTH ORANGE — A Seton Hall University employee was the victim of an armed carjacking on campus this morning, according to South Orange police.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 16, a Seton Hall employee driving a black BMW was followed from Newark into South Orange by a black Infiniti, South Orange Police Capt. Adrian Acevedo said.

When the victim drove into an employee parking lot in South Orange Village on campus and stopped the vehicle, two men wearing ski masks got out of their car, pointed black semi-automatic handguns at the victim, and carjacked the BMW, Acevedo said.

Both cars then left campus and sped east on South Orange Avenue into Newark, Acevedo said.

Four women were arrested in two separate shoplifting incidents at Garden State Plaza in Paramus (Paramus PD/Google Street View/Canva) Four women were arrested in two separate shoplifting incidents at Garden State Plaza in Paramus (Paramus PD/Google Street View/Canva) loading...

🔴 Four women accused of shoplifting

🔴Police caught two of the thieves with booster bags and burglary tools

🔴 All suspects released on summonses

PARAMUS — Four women are accused of shoplifting at a North Jersey shopping mall on Monday.

On Dec. 15, just before 2 p.m., officers from the Paramus Police Department noticed a white 2024 Nissan Rogue with South Carolina registration at the Westfield Garden State Plaza, containing two women who made multiple trips between the car and the mall, according to Chief of Police Robert M. Guidetti.

Police discovered that the women, later identified as Jenai D. Crawford, 25, of Yonkers, and Shanique M. Roberts, 30, of Brooklyn, were allegedly involved in an organized retail theft operation across multiple stores.

The duo is accused of stealing $9,144 worth of clothing from Lululemon, Alo Yoga, and Aritzia.

When the officers stopped the women, they found burglary tools often used to unlock anti-shoplifting devices, along with several bags, including foil-lined booster bags filled with stolen clothes, Guidetti said.

Christian Fuscarino of Garden State Equality is facing child endangerment charges (Christian Fuscarino via Facebook.com) Christian Fuscarino of Garden State Equality is facing child endangerment charges (Christian Fuscarino via Facebook.com) loading...

⚖️ A prominent New Jersey LGBTQ rights leader has been charged with child endangerment and assault following a household incident caught on video.

🎥 Court documents say the incident involved a foster child.

🌈 The charges place Garden State Equality’s longtime executive director at the center of a deeply personal and highly public controversy.

NEPTUNE CITY — One of New Jersey’s leading advocates for LGBTQ rights has been accused of child endangerment in a household incident that became public.

Christian Fuscarino, 35, executive director of Garden State Equality since 2016, is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by a caretaker and misdemeanor simple assault.

The case was first reported by NJ.com, citing court documents.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by investigators, Fuscarino is a foster or resource parent of the child involved. Home security video from Nov. 9 shows Fuscarino pulling the boy from bed and slapping him several times, before pushing him against a wall, investigators said.

Following the incident, another person brought the child for an interview with the Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center.

A French livery driver has written on his car window "Stop Uber" as their cars block a traffic circle outside Paris on Dec. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) A French livery driver has written on his car window "Stop Uber" as their cars block a traffic circle outside Paris on Dec. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) loading...

🔴 New Jersey says Uber One subscribers face a maze of screens to cancel.

🔴 It joins 20 states backing an FTC lawsuit accusing Uber of deceptive practices.

🔴 The case echoes recent FTC wins against Amazon and Chegg.

Cancelling subscriptions could be as simple as clicking a button, but New Jersey says Uber makes its users go through a complex maze of screens to free themselves.

Each month, an Uber One subscription costs $9.99. A plan for the whole year is $96.

It advertises exclusive benefits like cash back for Uber rides and fee-free food delivery. On its website, Uber says consumers can "Cancel anytime" with no additional fees.

However, Attorney General Matt Platkin and other officials say that the latter part isn't really true.

Their newly amended lawsuit says some customers are forced to go through the hassle of 23 different screens to submit a cancellation, and that's only a request; an Uber representative then has to review and approve it.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

😒 Analysis: Pay more now, maybe save later: NJ’s latest electric bill shock

⚡ NJ wants you to fund a nuclear plant — before it even exists

Here we go again. Just when New Jersey families are still reeling from the last round of eye-popping electric bill hikes, Trenton is back with another idea that feels tailor-made to test the limits of your monthly budget — and your patience.

It’s often said that no one’s wallet is safe when the Legislature is in session. That warning matters even more during a lame-duck session, when controversial, expensive ideas tend to sprint through the State House before voters can fully react and before a new governor and Legislature are sworn in. This latest proposal fits that mold perfectly.

The state is moving closer to approving a plan that would let lawmakers add a brand-new fee to your electric bill to help fund a nuclear power plant — one that wouldn’t generate a single watt of electricity for close to a decade.

Under the New Jersey Energy Reliability and Affordability Act, ratepayers across the state could be charged an extra $25 to as much as $55 every month. That money would go toward construction costs for an “advanced” nuclear reactor capable of powering about 1.1 million homes… someday.

The Twelve Days of Jersey 2025 Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages December 2025 The NJ Department of Transportation has brought back huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state for the holidays.They will appear in partnership with the NJ State Police Office of Homeland Security through Jan. 5, 2026.

The messages run in rotation seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on signs all around the state except when the signs are reporting incidents, construction, planned special events, or during a weather activation.

If you see one of the new signs please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com and we'll add your picture to the gallery. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.