The president's continuing challenges to election results have led Jim Gearhart to turn where he always has for relief — to comedy, he says in the latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Once the Electoral College votes and Congress certifies the results, Jim says, Joe Biden will be the winner, as such challenges rarely work. But before that day arrives there's a lot of stress to deal with.

There's a piece that's been going around social media for several years — and once again this election cycle — claiming to be by Monty Python member John Cleese and saying England would revoke the United States' independence because of our inability to govern ourselves (Snopes says Cleese didn't actually write it). Jim especially likes the idea that Congress would be abolished by Queen Elizabeth.

“In a year they’ll take a survey to see if anyone’s noticed,” Jim said.

Jim says he has taken his mind off the election by watching classic Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton videos.

“When other people are agonizing, tearing their hair out or are getting agita over the election, I’ve been laughing my butt off. The perfect medicine for melancholy is slapstick comedy,” Jim says.

