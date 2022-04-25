Updated PNC Bank Arts Center 2022 schedule: New shows added

Tim McGraw (Getty Images file)/Townsquare Media NJ file
The summer concert season is fast approaching and the PNC Bank Arts Center continues to add quality shows both in music and comedy.
Train will be coming in on June 12, The Chicks on July 6th, Alanis Morrisette, and on Sunday, July 24.
Chris Rock, who has yet to discuss the slap at the Oscars, may do so then when he comes to the PNC Bank Arts Center with Kevin Hart in a "Headliners Only Show."
Rounding out the updates so far are Halestorm, Rob Zombie who comes in with Mudvayne on July 31 then again Aug 30.
Also, Pittbull, Kidzbopp Live, Incubus,  Wiz Khalifa and Logic,  The Imagine Dragons, Shinedown, and Five Finger Death Punch.
New Jersey's own Gaslight Anthem will be there Saturday, Oct. 8.

Here's the entire lineup.

May 27: Tim McGraw & Russell Dickerson

Getty Images
loading...

May 28: The Lumineers & Caamp

Getty Images for Audacy
loading...

June 3: Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N Out Live

AP
loading...

June 10: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town

Getty Images
loading...

June 11: Sammy Hagar and The Circle & George Thorogood

Getty Images for iHeartMedia
June 12: Train

June 12: Train 

Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP
loading...

June 14: The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald

Getty Images
loading...

June 18: Bill Burr

Getty Images for Comedy Central
loading...

June 24: Tears for Fears & Garbage

Kevin Winter
loading...

June 29: Dave Matthews Band

Getty Images
loading...

June 30: Steely Dan & Aimee Mann

Getty Images
loading...

July 6: The Chicks

July 9: Josh Groban

Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro
loading...

July 10: 5 Seconds of Summer

Getty Images
loading...

July 11: Chicago- The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin

Getty Images
loading...

July 14: CHEER Live

July 17: One Republic

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
loading...

July 19: Backstreet Boys

Getty Images
loading...

July 21: Alanis Morrisette

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

July 22: Third Eye Blind

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

July 23: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal

Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi
loading...

July 24: Chris Rock and Kevin Hart

July 28: Halestorm

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

July 29: Keith Urban

Getty Images
loading...

July 31: Rob Zombie and Mudvayne

August 3: Pitbull

AP
loading...

August 5: KidzBop Live

August 6: Incubus

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

August 13: Goo Goo Dolls

Getty Images
loading...

August 14: Santana, Earth, Wind and Fire

Getty Images
loading...

August 16: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick

Getty Images
loading...

August 17: Wiz Khalifa and Logic

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP
loading...

August 18: Imagine Dragons

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

August 20: REO Speedwagon, Styx, & Loverboy

Getty Images
loading...

August 27: Kid Rock & Foreigner

Getty Images
loading...

August 28: Dispatch & OAR

Getty Images
loading...

August 30: Rob Zombie

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

September 10: Shinedown 

Katie Darby/Invision/AP
loading...

September 14: Five Finger Death Punch

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
loading...

September 21: Chris Brown

Winslow Townson/Invision/AP
loading...

October 8: Gaslight Anthem

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
loading...

For tickets to any of the PNC Bank Arts Center shows, click here.  

