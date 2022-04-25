Updated PNC Bank Arts Center 2022 schedule: New shows added
The summer concert season is fast approaching and the PNC Bank Arts Center continues to add quality shows both in music and comedy.
Train will be coming in on June 12, The Chicks on July 6th, Alanis Morrisette, and on Sunday, July 24.
Chris Rock, who has yet to discuss the slap at the Oscars, may do so then when he comes to the PNC Bank Arts Center with Kevin Hart in a "Headliners Only Show."
Rounding out the updates so far are Halestorm, Rob Zombie who comes in with Mudvayne on July 31 then again Aug 30.
Also, Pittbull, Kidzbopp Live, Incubus, Wiz Khalifa and Logic, The Imagine Dragons, Shinedown, and Five Finger Death Punch.
New Jersey's own Gaslight Anthem will be there Saturday, Oct. 8.
Here's the entire lineup.
May 27: Tim McGraw & Russell Dickerson
May 28: The Lumineers & Caamp
June 3: Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N Out Live
June 10: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
June 11: Sammy Hagar and The Circle & George Thorogood
June 12: Train
June 14: The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald
June 18: Bill Burr
June 24: Tears for Fears & Garbage
June 29: Dave Matthews Band
June 30: Steely Dan & Aimee Mann
July 6: The Chicks
July 9: Josh Groban
July 10: 5 Seconds of Summer
July 11: Chicago- The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin
July 14: CHEER Live
July 17: One Republic
July 19: Backstreet Boys
July 21: Alanis Morrisette
July 22: Third Eye Blind
July 23: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal
July 24: Chris Rock and Kevin Hart
July 28: Halestorm
July 29: Keith Urban
July 31: Rob Zombie and Mudvayne
August 3: Pitbull
August 5: KidzBop Live
August 6: Incubus
August 13: Goo Goo Dolls
August 14: Santana, Earth, Wind and Fire
August 16: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
August 17: Wiz Khalifa and Logic
August 18: Imagine Dragons
August 20: REO Speedwagon, Styx, & Loverboy
August 27: Kid Rock & Foreigner
August 28: Dispatch & OAR
August 30: Rob Zombie
September 10: Shinedown
September 14: Five Finger Death Punch
September 21: Chris Brown
October 8: Gaslight Anthem
