Union County’s property fraud alert system helps warn homeowners of possible suspicious activity

Union County residents are being reminded to protect their property with the property fraud alert notification system, a free service which enables people to respond quickly to unauthorized, potentially fraudulent activity involving their property.

“When a deed or a mortgage comes into my office for recording, it goes into a database which is viewable on the internet because it’s a public record,” said Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi.

The property fraud alert notification system alerts residents when there is a name that is the same or similar to theirs, that a document has been recorded.

They can then go to the Union County Clerk’s website to see if there was any activity on their property, Rajoppi.

For example, if someone’s surname is Smith, every variant of Smith will be notified that someone named Smith recorded a document and can be looked up.

If someone feels there is suspicious activity going on, they can nip it in the bud, Rajoppi said, by filing a complaint with their local police department.

The online system can be accessed 24/7. Subscribers can register online for the system at www.propertyfraudalert.com or they can contact the Property Fraud Alert call center at 1-800-728-3858.

“Property fraud is especially insidious because seniors are often the target, and the victims often have no idea that their property rights have been compromised until it’s too late,” Rajoppi said.

Last year, there was a case in Union County of a caregiver trying to record a deed having the property of the person she was caring for put in the caregiver’s name.

Rajoppi said they caught that one but not every case is easily caught.

The fraud alert not only allows the person to sign up, but the person’s family members too. So if a resident has someone in the family who is older, or disabled, that person can sign up for them and get the alerts.

People can choose whether they want the alerts to come by e-mail or phone.

“According to the FBI, property or mortgage fraud is one of the fastest-growing white-collar crimes in America today. So, if there is any way we can assist people by protecting themselves; we’re anxious to do that,” Rajoppi said.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

