Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes

The flip side of a question recently asked by ATTOM Data Solutions, the least equity-rich ZIP codes in New Jersey aren't all in locations that might seem readily obvious.

Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.

Again, ATTOM defines "equity-rich" as when the amount of money still owed on a property is no more than 50% of its estimated market value.

Overall in New Jersey, 40.2% of mortgaged residential properties are considered equity-rich, several points lower than the national rate of 48.5%.

Meanwhile, the Garden State boasts an underwater mortgage rate of 2.7% against the national figure of 2.9%.

BOTTOM 10 EQUITY-RICH ZIP CODES IN NEW JERSEY

07103 (Newark) Google Maps loading...

07874 (Stanhope) Google Maps loading...

08618 (Trenton) Google Maps loading...

07419 (Hamburg) Google Maps loading...

08104 (Camden) Google Maps loading...

07921 (Bedminster) Google Maps loading...

08629 (Trenton) Google Maps loading...

08085 (Swedesboro) Google Maps loading...

07020 (Edgewater) Google Maps loading...

08611 (Trenton) Google Maps loading...

