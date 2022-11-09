Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes

Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.
Again, ATTOM defines "equity-rich" as when the amount of money still owed on a property is no more than 50% of its estimated market value.
Overall in New Jersey, 40.2% of mortgaged residential properties are considered equity-rich, several points lower than the national rate of 48.5%.
Meanwhile, the Garden State boasts an underwater mortgage rate of 2.7% against the national figure of 2.9%.
