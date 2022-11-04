How much do you owe? NJ towns with the most equity-rich homes
Nearly half of all mortgaged residential properties in the United States are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions, which has counted 10 straight quarters of this rising trend.
ATTOM defines equity-rich as when the the amount of money that is still owed on a property is no more than 50% of its estimated market value.
The national rate is 48.5%. New Jersey falls well below the national equity-rich rate at 40.2%.
The state, however, compares favorably, at 2.7%, with the 2.9% U.S. average of mortgages that are considered seriously underwater.
Breaking the numbers down at the municipal level, the ZIP code 08202 — Avalon in Cape May County — ranks 13th nationwide with 82.4% equity-rich properties.
The Jersey Shore actually dominates the Garden State's top 10 ZIPs, while three of the bottom 10 ZIPs in terms of equity-rich homes can be found in or around the state capital of Trenton.
TOP 10 EQUITY-RICH ZIP CODES IN NEW JERSEY
The bottom 10 ZIP codes, according to ATTOM
07103 (Newark, 29.6%)
07874 (Stanhope, 29.5%)
08618 (Trenton, 29.1%)
07419 (Hamburg, 28.6%)
08104 (Camden, 28.5%)
07921 (Bedminster, 28.0%)
08629 (Trenton, 27.3%)
08085 (Swedesboro, 26.9%)
07020 (Edgewater, 24.6%)
08611 (Trenton, 19.3%).
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
