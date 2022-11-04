How much do you owe? NJ towns with the most equity-rich homes

Nearly half of all mortgaged residential properties in the United States are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions, which has counted 10 straight quarters of this rising trend.

ATTOM defines equity-rich as when the the amount of money that is still owed on a property is no more than 50% of its estimated market value.

The national rate is 48.5%. New Jersey falls well below the national equity-rich rate at 40.2%.

The state, however, compares favorably, at 2.7%, with the 2.9% U.S. average of mortgages that are considered seriously underwater.

Breaking the numbers down at the municipal level, the ZIP code 08202 — Avalon in Cape May County — ranks 13th nationwide with 82.4% equity-rich properties.

The Jersey Shore actually dominates the Garden State's top 10 ZIPs, while three of the bottom 10 ZIPs in terms of equity-rich homes can be found in or around the state capital of Trenton.

TOP 10 EQUITY-RICH ZIP CODES IN NEW JERSEY

08202 (Avalon)

08243 (Sea Isle City)

08008 (Beach Haven)

07762 (Spring Lake)

08226 (Ocean City)

08204 (Cape May)

08402 (Margate City)

08260 (Wildwood)

08735 (Lavallette)

08251 (Villas)

The bottom 10 ZIP codes, according to ATTOM

07103 (Newark, 29.6%)

07874 (Stanhope, 29.5%)

08618 (Trenton, 29.1%)

07419 (Hamburg, 28.6%)

08104 (Camden, 28.5%)

07921 (Bedminster, 28.0%)

08629 (Trenton, 27.3%)

08085 (Swedesboro, 26.9%)

07020 (Edgewater, 24.6%)

08611 (Trenton, 19.3%).

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

