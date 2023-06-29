Ultimate NJ escape: The wonders of a $5,500/night Shore rental

Wondering what $5,500 a night gets you along the Jersey Shore?

Well, if you're ready to embark on the ultimate beach adventure with your crew and drop a minimum of $33,000 (7-day minimum stay required), then this may be the place for you.

Picture this: a rental unit so luxurious that it could make even the seagulls jealous. It's called the Loveladies Oceanfront Luxury, and it's about to turn your July 4th weekend into a beachy paradise.

Let's talk numbers. At first glance, the nightly cost of $5,500 might make you choke on your lemonade. But fear not. If you gather your beach-loving buddies—a grand total of 14 people—the cost per person plummets to a mere $392 a night.

Okay, that's still a hefty chunk of change for one night, but it doesn't sound so bad when you hear it broken down like that.

Now, let's dive into the details of this palatial paradise. This beachfront beauty boasts a mind-boggling 4,500 square feet of pure vacation goodness. With six bedrooms, you can easily accommodate your entire squad without feeling like sardines in a can.

You won't need to deal with pesky traffic or roads separating you from the sandy shores. This rental is a literal stone's throw away from the beach. Just grab your towel, flip-flops, and your best beach strut, and you'll be there in no time!

According to the listing on VRBO, the house's features include:

4,500 square feet of luxury

6 bedrooms

Sleeps 14

9 full baths

Rooftop swim spa

Captivating ocean views

Gourmet kitchen

And so much more...

Check out the listing here: Loveladies Oceanfront Luxury - Loveladies

