Recently retired NJ cop fighting cancer and kidney failure

Gary Jones had just finished an exemplary career as a Galloway Township police officer, retiring as a Captain in September after 26 years on the force.

At 47, Gary was looking forward to the next phase of his life in a new position working with the Transportation Security Administration and spending more time with his wife and two boys.

But, according to his GoFundMe page, Gary knew something wasn't right. He was experiencing back pain and ended up in the hospital for extensive testing.

The testing showed that Gary had cancer in his kidneys, spleen, and liver. Because the cancer in his kidneys was causing kidney failure, he must have dialysis three days per week, and he hasn't been able to start chemo.

Suddenly faced with the enormous expenses incurred in this situation, friends of the family started a GoFundMe to help the family with bills for hotel stays, gas, unpaid medical expenses, parking fees, and meals.

In five days, the fundraiser has raised over $12,000 (as of June 26) to help support Gary Jones and his family. That's amazing!

Gary's situation makes me very sad. It's not fair, it's not how it should be -- but -- it is this family's new reality.

I have attached the GoFundMe campaign information if you would like to donate to help the Jones family.



