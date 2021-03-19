Two New Jersey community colleges named among country’s best

Here’s a nice accolade: two of New Jersey’s community colleges were named among the 50 best in the country by Academic Influence, a website that ranks colleges of all types.

Coming in at #17 is the County College of Morris in Randolph, and at #24 is Brookdale Community College in Lincroft. According to the site, the County College of Morris is known for its programs (hence, influence) in:

• Computer Science

• Engineering

• Criminal Justice

• Medical

• Nursing

• Education

• Business

• Communications

Academic Influence says Brookdale is a good choice for people interested in the following disciplines:

• Communications

• Criminal Justice

• Medical

• Social Work

• Business

• Computer Science

• Engineering

• Law

• Education

• Nursing

Community colleges are becoming increasingly popular as the cost of tuition at four year schools keeps skyrocketing. More students are choosing to begin their foray into higher education at a two year school and that’s a particularly good idea in New Jersey since all public colleges have to accept community college credits earned in New Jersey (there are some limitations). So you can get a head start on earning a four year degree at a two year school and pocket the savings.

Academic Influence looked at 839 community colleges throughout the US that met the following criteria: At least 1,000 students, it must be fully accredited, and it has to primarily provide two year or associate’s degree programs. They were then ranked according to the influence demonstrated by the faculty and alumni; no, I don’t know what that means either, but if it makes a couple of New Jersey schools look good, I’m all for it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.