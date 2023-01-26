Two kids hit by car crossing Atlantic City, NJ street
🔵 The 10- and 14-year-olds were hit Wednesday morning crossing Maryland Avenue
🔵 The driver, a 45-year-old Pleasantville man, stopped immediately
🔵 Police are looking for witnesses to the crash
ATLANTIC CITY — Two children were seriously injured when they were struck by a car Wednesday morning.
Atlantic City police said the 10- and 14-year-olds were crossing Maryland Avenue at Magellan Avenue around 8:14 a.m. They were struck by a vehicle heading south on Maryland Avenue driven by a 45-year-old Pleasantville man. The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police.
The driver's identity was not disclosed.
Were the children in the crosswalk?
The children were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division by ambulance.
There is a crosswalk at the intersection but police did not disclose if the children were using it to cross.
Police asked witnesses to the crash to call at 609-347-5744.
