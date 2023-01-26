Two kids hit by car crossing Atlantic City, NJ street

🔵 The 10- and 14-year-olds were hit Wednesday morning crossing Maryland Avenue

🔵 The driver, a 45-year-old Pleasantville man, stopped immediately

🔵 Police are looking for witnesses to the crash

ATLANTIC CITY — Two children were seriously injured when they were struck by a car Wednesday morning.

Atlantic City police said the 10- and 14-year-olds were crossing Maryland Avenue at Magellan Avenue around 8:14 a.m. They were struck by a vehicle heading south on Maryland Avenue driven by a 45-year-old Pleasantville man. The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police.

The driver's identity was not disclosed.

Atlantic City skyline Atlantic City skyline (Canva) loading...

Were the children in the crosswalk?

The children were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division by ambulance.

There is a crosswalk at the intersection but police did not disclose if the children were using it to cross.

Police asked witnesses to the crash to call at 609-347-5744.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot Two years later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.