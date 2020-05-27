Turnpike, Parkway tolls begin automatic increases in September

Tolls on two New Jersey roads will go up this fall with yearly increases indexed to inflation.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority Board unanimously Wednesday to approved a 36% toll increase on the Turnpike and a 27% increase for the Parkway to fund a $16 billion long-range capital plan.

The increase will take effect on Sunday, Sept. 13 with yearly automatic of no more than 3%.

The plan adds a toll at Turnpike Exit 19W on the western spur in the Meadowlands, which currently is only available for major events at MetLife Stadium and to the American Dream entertainment and shopping complex.

The vote was taken during a meeting held via conference call on Wednesday.

A toll increase for the Atlantic City Expressway is also scheduled to be voted on by the South Jersey Transportation Authority on Wednesday afternoon.

The Turnpike Authority says the average Turnpike toll would increase from $3.50 to $4.80. The average toll on the Garden State Parkway would go from $1.11 to $1.41.

The biggest part of the plan are projects increasing the capacity of the toll roads including widening the turnpike between exits 1 and 4, widening the Newark Bay extension between exits 14 and 14C and widening the Parkway between exits 80 and 83, 98 and 125, and 129 and 153. More than 40 projects are listed in all, 11 of them systemwide.

According to the Atlantic City Expressway proposal, the toll at Egg Harbor would jump from $3 to $4.25 while the toll in Pleasantville would rise from 75 cents to $1.25. Tolls would also increase on the road's ramps.

The toll revenue would be used for capital projects, including roadway resurfacing and lighting. It would also fund the proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail and improvements to NJ Transit's Atlantic City rail line.

The process to propose the increases was criticized because it happened during COVID-19 pandemic which forced public hearings to be conducted online because of restrictions on the number of people permitted to gather in a room. Opponents argued that the public's attention was focused on other matters.

Proponents of the Turnpike and Parkway increases say the plan will act as a catalyst to jump-start the state economy with construction work.

State Sen. Loretta Weinberg. D-Bergen, a supporter of the increase, urged the board on Wednesday to pause the widening project in order to get a better idea of how travel patterns will be affected.

Previous reporting by Michael Symons was used in this report

