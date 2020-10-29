On Tuesday the president of the United States was back to mocking people in public (as if he ever stopped). Trump was at a campaign rally in Omaha, Nebraska where he likes to pack them in with no social distancing and no masks during a pandemic. There he spoke in ridiculing terms against Jersey’s own Jon Bon Jovi about how he failed to draw a large crowd.

“(Obama) brought Bon Jovi along, you know what happened to Bon Jovi, they increased the crowd by 22 people, can you believe that?” Trump said.

Only problem is no one is sure what he’s talking about because Bon Jovi has never appeared at a rally along with Barack Obama this entire campaign. Now was it the October 25 Bon Jovi performance at a Biden rally in Dallas, Pennsylvania the president was referring to? Since Obama was not present who really knows? But it’s likely this performance Trump was mocking over crowd size because according to Reuters this was the appearance which lies were spread about on social media. People claimed Jon Bon Jovi played to only 12 people when in fact there were 230 cars at this drive-in rally.

Before more mocking is done over the number 230, people need to know that Biden has been limiting campaign rallies to drive-in types and also limiting the number that could attend in an effort to limit the spread of novel coronavirus during this pandemic. Now if looking out for people’s well-being is something you choose to mock have at it.

There’s a history of bad blood between Jon Bon Jovi and Donald Trump. Before Trump was elected in 2016, Bon Jovi said about Trump, “I pray he's not the next president of the United States. It’s incredible that the man can lie to you. You tell him here's factually what you said that's incorrect and then he tells it the same (way again).”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.