Have you ever gotten a "do-over" chance to have another shot at something you may have regretted? With President Biden touring the storm damage in New Jersey and not getting such a warm welcome from everyone.

According to the New York Post,

"A Manville, NJ, man interrupted Biden’s message by shouting, 'Resign, you tyrant!' as he toured a devastated neighborhood. The heckler stood in his yard with a campaign flag for former President Donald Trump. Reporters positioned between Biden and the man said Biden did not react to the taunts."

The article goes on.

"Other pro-Trump protesters had greeted Biden’s motorcade along its route through North Jersey. Multiple protesters were photographed giving the president a middle finger as he drove from Hillsborough Township to nearby Manville."

Despite what some in the media would have you believe, not everyone loves Joe Biden. In fact, even the media is catching on to the point where Fox's "Gutfeld" which is a right slanted late-night show is actually beating "The Late Show," The Tonight Show," and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in the ratings.

With Biden here in the Garden State, I asked my listeners and Twitter the following question; "If you knew then what you know now if the presidential election were held tomorrow who would you vote for?"

You can see the results below.

What's worth noting about this poll is that it's drawn almost as many if not more responses than the usual Monmouth University polls that usually poll about 800 over a four-day period.

It's one simple poll with a simple question, but in this "blue state" of New Jersey, you would think the answer would be more even.

Here are some of the comments;

