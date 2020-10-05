Monday on the Dennis and Judi Show, we talked about mail-in-ballots and the snafus that have emerged since the beginning of this nutty idea. Callers reported that they have received multiple ballots with the same name on them, ballots for deceased relatives, and even ballots for people who’ve never even registered to vote.

So many New Jerseyans have made the valid point that we’re permitted to stand in line at Trader Joe’s or at the MVC, but we are forbidden from voting in person at polling booths here in New Jersey because somehow that makes us more susceptible to COVID-19.

The Trump re-election campaign understands how illogical this is and filed a lawsuit last month against Gov. Phil Murphy, citing the unconstitutionality of his vote-by-mail mandate, which reserves machines only for those with disabilities and has everyone else fill in ballots mailed to them, or provisional paper ballots at their polling place.

Now, according to an article on NewJerseyGlobe.com, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Trump’s campaign, claiming, in essence, that the vote-by-mail system is foolproof. The article quotes Raj Parikh, the attorney for the DCCC, saying that Trump and the GOP “claim they are concerned about potential voter fraud, yet New Jersey’s policy ensures that each voter may only vote once.”

Not really. Because even though the DCCC claims that in the vote-by-mail system, if a voter submitted a mail in ballot and then also attempted to vote provisionally, the second ballot would not be counted, it doesn’t state how it would prevent duplicate ballots from being counted as two separate votes. So while there are safeguards built into the system, the system is not fool-proof.

In other words, they can catch some errors, but not all. To be completely honest, even in-person voting at the voting booth can be sabotaged. So how is it possible that a method that is far more complicated and has so many more moving parts is tamper-proof? The truth is, it’s not. And since our constitution calls for the right to vote two ways; either in public or by absentee ballot (which would be allowed for health reasons) the complete suspension of the right to vote in person is definitely unconstitutional.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.