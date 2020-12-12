Trump keeps losing after NJ opposes failed bid to overthrow election

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a Republican effort to overthrow the election results in certain states that Joe Biden won, delivering President Donald Trump the latest in a string of losses across the nation.

A day after being thwarted by the top court, Trump lost yet another when a federal judge (who was appointed by Trump) said the campaign's arguments to have the court order Wisconsin's Legislature to award the electors to Trump “fail as a matter of law and fact.” Biden's victory in Wisconsin has been affirmed by a recount.

The lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general was joined by the attorneys general in 18 other states as well as 126 House Republicans, including South Jersey's Jeff Van Drew, who was first elected as a Democrat before switching parties and allegiance to Trump and winning a second term.

New Jersey's only other Republican member of Congress — Chris Smith of the 4th Congressional District — did not sign onto the effort.

New Jersey's own attorney general, meanwhile, had joined 19 other states along with Washington, D.C., Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands in opposing the Texas lawsuit, which claimed that Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin had “usurped their legislatures’ authority and unconstitutionally revised their state’s election statutes.”

The friend of the court brief filed by New Jersey and others argued that Texas was trying to get the court to nullify "millions of lawful votes" and void "the result of a fair and free election."

"The people have chosen," Grewal said on Twitter. "These baseless lawsuits and this misinformation campaign must end."

Trump had called the Texas lawsuit “the big one” that would hand him a victory despite having lost the election.

The court, however, said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they would have heard Texas' lawsuit but they would not have set aside those four states' 62 electoral votes if the lawsuit were to have proceeded.

"Victory for Democracy!" Grewal reacted on Twitter. "The US Supreme Court affirms that the law and facts matter!"

Even after losing the separate Wisconsin lawsuit in federal court, Trump lawyers on Saturday were asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to discard 221,000 absentee ballots, saying they were cast fraudulently based on incorrect interpretations of the law by elections officials.

One of the liberal justices on the court said the lawsuit “smacks of racism" and "is not normal."

“What you want is for us to overturn this election so that your king can stay in power,” said Justice Jill Karofsky. “That is so un-American.”

Conservative justices on the Wisconsin court also questioned why the Trump campaign only wanted to discard ballots in two heavily Democratic counties where Biden won but not in the counties that Trump won even though the same procedures were followed.

Dozens of legal defeats have not deterred the president or his allies. On Saturday, thousands of Trump supporters marched in Washington, D.C., and some state capitals to show their support.

Includes material Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.