Weeks ago President Trump sent out a somewhat cryptic tweet warning that mass raids and deportations would begin soon.

After a brief pause, he now says these raids and deportations will begin soon after the 4th of July. Just who are we talking here? The Associated Press reported a White House official alluded to more than a million illegal immigrants whose final deportation orders had already been signed by federal judges yet those orders had not been enforced. These people are still living in the U.S. illegally so you can bet they'd be the first to go.

As well they should.

Not seeing it that way are groups sympathetic to the undocumented (because we are supposed to be pansies and fretful of calling them what they are, illegal immigrants, people who immigrated here outside of the law, illegally). These immigrant rights groups have already begun protesting and more massive protests are scheduled to push back against the Trump administration. NJ.com reports a 7 pm protest is scheduled on Tuesday at the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility. This is where immigrant detainees are held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Union County. This center was already hit with a protest on Sunday as part of the Never Again: Jews Against ICE Week Of Action. 36 were arrested when they blocked the entrance for an hour and a half.

That group put out a statement which read in part, “As Jews, we’ve been taught to never let anything like the Holocaust happen again. Now, with children detained in unacceptable conditions, ICE raids targeting our communities, and people dying at the border while seeking safety in the U.S., we are seeing the signs of a mass atrocity.”

I think comparing wanting to wrest back control of our borders against illegal entry to genocide and the Holocaust is specious at best. Nice hyperbole, but wholly inaccurate.

Other groups are also wanting to stop these deportations including MoveOn, American Friends Service Committee, United We Dream and Families Belong Together. These misguided groups clearly believe citizenship shouldn't mean anything anymore. If you've followed the show for any length of time, you know I am definitely not a Trump supporter. You know the president I wanted was republican John Kasich. However on this issue Trump is right. Especially if he starts with those who already received final deportation orders and have been allowed to skate by. I don't want to see people physically hurt. I don't want to see riots. I worry it could happen. Yet I do want to see order returned to this country and an end to the madness of illegal immigration.

Get in line. Do it through proper channels like so many immigrants still do. Yes it takes a long time. Yes it can be expensive. Because America is worth waiting for. By turning a blind eye towards illegal immigration and doing nothing about it you are cheapening America because you are cheapening citizenship. I believe America can be waiting for people no matter where they come from, no matter their religion, no matter their ethnicity as long as they come here properly. Those who follow proper channels are slapped in the face by illegals cutting in line in front of them.

Let the deportations begin.

More from New Jersey 101.5