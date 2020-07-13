Truck fire closes Turnpike ramp, black smoke seen for miles

EAST RUTHERFORD — A tanker truck fire on a New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp sent a plume of black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles during the Monday morning commute.

The ramp at exit 16W from the northbound western spur to Route 3 in the Meadowlands was blocked for firefighting and cleanup of the, fire which started in the 6 a.m. hour. Pictures from over the scene by WCBS and others show the tanker on its side.

The initial closure of the ramp caused a 5-mile delay approaching the closed exit, as well as a southbound rubbernecking delay even before being closed off. As of 8 a.m., the ramp remained closed along with the ramp from Route 3 to the southbound western spur.

Before fire crews arrived, the fire spread to a small brush fire, according to CBS New York. The fire was brought under control when foam trucks arrived to douse the fire changing the smoke from black to white.

State Police have not yet returned a message on Monday morning seeking information about the cause of the crash and the condition of the driver.

Tanker truck covered in foam after a fire on the ramp at #16W on the NJ Turnpike (Tom Kaminski, WCBS 880)

