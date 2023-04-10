NJ gas prices continue to increase — but less than a year ago

⛽ AAA Northeast reports gas prices in NJ are on the rise again

⛽ Pump prices on average are 12 cents higher a gallon from a week ago

⛽ But NJ gas prices are still lower than the national average

Jersey drivers should keep extra cash in their wallets.

Average gas prices in the Garden State are on the rise again, according to AAA Northeast.

The April 10 survey found that New Jersey’s average gas price rose 12 cents per gallon on Monday to an average of $3.38. That’s eight cents higher than a month ago, but 71 cents cheaper than a year ago, when it was $4.09 a gallon, on average.

The Garden State’s average pump prices are still cheaper than the current national average which sits at $3.60, up a dime from last week. The national average price is also 13 cents higher than a month ago, but 51 cents less than a year ago, when it was at $4.11.

OPEC’s surprise announcement that it will cut production by over one million barrels per day, meant crude immediately surged well above $80 a barrel, although it has since struggled to stay above that mark.

“The oil market has had some time to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason, leading to the price of oil stabilizing for now,” said Robert Sinclair, Jr., senior manager of public affairs at AAA Northeast.

He added that drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon because the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what people pay for gas.

Gas prices increased in all surrounding states. Average pump prices jumped by 12 cents in Connecticut and Pennsylvania to $3.41 and $3.69 respectively. New York drivers saw the smallest hike, up seven cents from a week ago (from $3.47 to $3.54).

To keep up with current gas prices in New Jersey, visit here.

